The Big Short actor Rafe Spall has been tapped to star in an upcoming comedy drama Denmark to be directed by Adrian Shergold.

The 34-year-old star will play Herb, a down on his luck Welshman with no job, horrible neighbours and even worse prospects, reported Deadline.

BBC Films has developed the project, which will be produced by David Aukin and Ed Talfan.

Spall is currently in production on J A Bayona's untitled Jurassic World sequel for Universal.