Prince, Bowie honoured in Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks

While ringing in 2017, the city of Sydney paid tribute to two iconic musicians Prince and David Bowie, who died in 2016.

The two legendary artistes were honoured during the New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations with custom pyrotechnics set to their signature songs "Purple Rain" and "Space Oddity", reported Entertainment Weekly.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge was lit up in purple for Prince, who died in April at the age of 57, while fireworks shaped like heavenly bodies saluted Bowie, who died in January aged 69.

"This year, sadly, we saw the loss of many music and entertainment legends around the world. So celebrating their music as part of Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks displays is an opportunity to reflect on the year that has been and what the future may hold," fireworks co-producer Catherine Flanagan said.