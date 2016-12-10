Jennifer Lawrence is the latest Hollywood celebrity to slam President Donald Trump's latest controversial immigration orders, saying "someone's race or religion" should never keep them in the harm's way.

Trump issued an executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US but it has been temporarily halted.

In an emotional Facebook post, Lawrence wrote, "My broken heart goes out to the innocent lives of Muslim refugees that are trying to escape terror and find safety for their families.

I and millions of Americans understand that someone's race or religion should never keep them in harm's way.

"It should be every person's duty to help and protect anyone no matter their nationality. I pray for sanity and compassion to return to the White House."

Trump's controversial move has come in for a lot of criticism from different quarters including Hollywood.

Stars like Ashton Kutcher, Mahershala Ali, Bryan Cranston and John Legend were some of the stars who slammed Trump during the SAG award ceremony.