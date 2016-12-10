  1. Home
  2. Hollywood

Pray for sanity, compassion to return to White House: Jennifer Lawrence

  • PTI

    PTI

    January 31, 2017 | 05:00 PM

Actor Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: Facebook)

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest Hollywood celebrity to slam President Donald Trump's latest controversial immigration orders, saying "someone's race or religion" should never keep them in the harm's way.

Trump issued an executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US but it has been temporarily halted.

In an emotional Facebook post, Lawrence wrote, "My broken heart goes out to the innocent lives of Muslim refugees that are trying to escape terror and find safety for their families.

I and millions of Americans understand that someone's race or religion should never keep them in harm's way.

"It should be every person's duty to help and protect anyone no matter their nationality. I pray for sanity and compassion to return to the White House." 

Trump's controversial move has come in for a lot of criticism from different quarters including Hollywood.

Stars like Ashton Kutcher, Mahershala Ali, Bryan Cranston and John Legend were some of the stars who slammed Trump during the SAG award ceremony.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will the Opposition pay heed to PM Narendra Modi’s request for a smooth Budget Session?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.