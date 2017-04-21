Pierce Brosnan was frustrated with his James Bond films

Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan says he was frustrated that his James Bond films wasn't "gritty and real".

The 63-year-old actor portrayed the spy in four films - Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, he said that he wishes the plots weren't so outlandish, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "There was a certain frustration within me as the films went on, as I could see the world happening around me and the movies ... I wanted Bond to get a little more gritty and real and down and dirty, but however you try to nurse it along, the scripts would come along with the same outlandish scenarios."

The actor added: "So you go with the flow, and just enjoy the great experience of travelling the world and being this character. I had a great time on Die Another Day. There were things I read in the script that were so ridiculous, like the invisible car, but I just tried to act my way through it and believe in it.

"You can really give yourself a massive headache and a great amount of stress trying to wangle some sense of believability into it."