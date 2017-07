Pedro Correa has been cast as lead in the dark comedy The S heads opposite Tracy Morgan and Luke Wilson.



Macon Blair is directing the film from his own script.



The film, which will be produced by Imperative Entertainment, is expected to go on floors in September.



The road movie follows a pair of unqualified bozos who have been hired to transport a troubled teenage millionaire portrayed by Correa to rehab.



Correa's previous credits include The Middle and The Wrong Crush.