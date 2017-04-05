Paris Jackson to act in film Paris Jackson, daughter of King of Pop Michael Jackson, is set to make her feature film debut in director Nash Edgerton's upcoming project for Amazon Studios.

The untitled movie is described as a dark comedy-thriller and stars David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley, reports eonline.com.

Paris, 19, will reportedly take on the role of an edgy 20-year-old, Penny.

The film will follow what happens when Oyelowo's businessman character becomes tangled in crime while in Mexico.

Paris guest starred on an episode of the musical drama Star. It was her first scripted acting gig and paved the way for IMG Models to sign Paris to their roundup of catwalk queens in March.