Paltrow returns to Met Gala after slamming the event in 2013

Gwyneth Paltrow made a surpise return to Met Gala after the actress criticised the event in 2013, saying she would never go there as the party was “too crowded”.

The 44-year-old star stepped out in a custom blush pink Calvin Klein By Appointment off-the-shoulder dress with an angled front slit, reported USA Today.

Early in the day, Paltrow teased her Met Gala return, posting a throwback picture of herself on Instagram.

“My first ever Met Ball in 1995. #calvinklein #fullcirclemomentcomingup,” she captioned the picture.