Orlando Bloom speaks up on terror threats

Actor Orlando Bloom has spoken of how terror threats made him more concerned about being in public spaces with his six-year-old son.

The actor, 40, said recent global attacks, combined with his work on upcoming espionage thriller Unlocked, had heightened his nerves, reports mirror.co.uk.

He said: "Sometimes I will be in parks, or big theme parks, with (my son), suddenly I think, ‘Oh, this is a bit… this could be one of those weird places where something…'"

Bloom compared the current climate to his training days as a young actor, when he was "constantly being pulled off the Tube due to bomb scares...".