Optimus Prime, Bumblebee's bodies may merge in Transformers 5

A new promotional standee has hinted that the bodies of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will be meshed together in the upcoming film Transformers: The Last Knight.

A standee at Toys'R'Us shows that Optimus Prime will get a new body in the fifth installment of the sci-fi action franchise and some parts of this avatar resemble those of Bumblebee, reported AceShowbiz.

This has fuelled rumours whether Optimus will somehow merge Bumblebee's body into his.

As per the trailers, the two have been battling with each other.

There is an assumption that Optimus destroys Bumblebee in the end and adds his leftovers on his body.

The film stars Anthony Hopkins, Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci, Laura Haddock, Tyrese Gibson and Gemma Chan among others.