Naomi Watts makes out with co-star

Actress Naomi Watts featured in a sex scene with co-star Kyle MacLachlan in the new episode of TV show "Twin Peaks".

Watts, 48, stripped off for the love-making scene which saw her getting cosy to her on-screen husband, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress went topless in the scene while sporting heavy makeup.

The camera was also positioned at a distance, which saw her baring her back as she continued the racy display.

The scene then ended with the two lying side by side and Watts giving MacLachlan a kiss on the cheek.

Watts plays the role of Janey-E Jones in the TV show.