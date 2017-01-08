'Moonlight' shines at National Society of Film Critics event "Moonlight" has won big at the National Society of Film Critics event, bagging four gongs, including the major one of best picture.

The movie emerged as winner beating "Manchester by the Sea" and "La La Land", reported Ace Showbiz.

Barry Jenkins and James Laxton too grabbed the best director and best cinematographer at the event respectively.

Jenkins was the second runner-up for the best screenplay category, which was won by Kenneth Lonergan, from "Manchester by the Sea".

In addition to these biggies, "Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali bagged the award for best supporting actor.

Jeff Bridges from "Hell or High Water" and Michael Shannon from "Nocturnal Animals" were also in the running for the same category.