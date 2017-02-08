Monogamy is unnatural, says Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson says monogamy is "unnatural" and feels it requires "a lot of work" to be in a relationship with just one person.

The Captain America: Civil War star, however, understands the notion that marriage is very romantic," reported E! online

"Well, with every gain there's a loss, right? So that's a loss. You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work.

"And the fact that it is such work for so many people - for everyone - the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It's something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond," Johansson said.

The 32-year-old actress sees getting hitched as a responsibility.

"I think marriage initially involves a lot of people who have nothing to do with your relationship, because it's a legally binding contract, and that has a weight to it.