Melissa McCarthy to star in a puppet comedy

Actress Melissa McCarthy is set to feature in an edgy puppet comedy titled The Happytime Murders.

The 46-year-old actress will produce the movie through her On the Day Productions, along with husband Ben Falcone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is based in a world where humans and puppets coexist, with the puppets viewed as second-class citizens.

When the puppet castmembers of 1980s children's TV show The Happytime Gang begin turning up dead, an alcoholic, disgraced LAPD detective turned private-eye puppet takes the case with his former human partner.

“When a really good script combines puppet strippers, Los Angeles' underbelly and comedy, it's like my fever dream has finally come true,” McCarthy said in a statement.

Brian Henson will direct the film.