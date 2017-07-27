Meg Ryan sells New York house for $9.8 mn

Actress Meg Ryan has sold her luxury Manhattan apartment for $9.84 million, and joined a long list of stars moving into a 'paparazzi proof' house in Tribeca.

It was originally listed for $10.9 million back in February. The luxurious fifth floor SoHo loft features three bathrooms, wooden floors and master bedroom with eight closets.

She will now become the neighbour of a whole host of A-list celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Lewis Hamilton, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Meg's former apartment is the ninth home the mother-of-two has renovated and has been described as a designer dream.

