Matt Reeves backs out of directing Ben Affleck's 'The Batman'

Warner Bros negotiations with Matt Reeves to helm The Batman has failed as the director has backed out of the project.

After Ben Affleck stepped down from the role, Reeves was reportedly in talks for the job. Now, however, the Cloverfield helmer has also exited the discussions, The Hollywood Reporter said.

It's unclear what caused the breakdown in the negotiations.

Warner Bros is also still intent on making the movie despite the so many challenges it has faced and is ready to move on to another director should it fail to reach a deal with Reeves.

Reeves is currently in post-production on War for the Planet of the Apes, which is due out July 14 in the United States.

It was previously reported that all parties, including Affleck, seemed to share a similar creative vision with Reeves early on.

Affleck himself stepped down as director for The Batman as he decided that tackling double duty for such massive project was too much.