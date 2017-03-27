Mariah Carey's team denies a fan was roughed up

Singer Mariah Carey's team has denied a man's claim that one of the singer's bodyguards injured him while he approached the singer for a photograph.

The man, James Pablo, has claimed that the bodyguards roughed him up when he attempted to take a selfie the singer had agreed to.

According to tmz.com, Pablo was backstage at Mariah and Lionel Richie's show on Thursday at San Diego's Viegas Arena with a press pass.

Pablo said he saw Carey backstage, and asked to take a photograph, to which she agreed. When he tried going in for the selfie, Pablo said her bodyguard allegedly yanked his lanyard and dragged him outside.

According to sources close to the singer, Pablo used a counterfeit badge to gain backstage access.

"James was an obsessed fan who snuck backstage with a fake badge. Her bodyguard pulled James away when he saw him grab her dress and feared he was going to attack her," added the source.