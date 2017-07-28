Mandy Moore wants children

Actress Mandy Moore thinks motherhood is the next chapter of her life as she wants to have children soon.

The 33-year-old actress is currently celebrating her two year anniversary with boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith, and says she would love to start the next phase of their relationship and become a parent, reported People magazine.

“I'm definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later! I think that's going to be the next chapter,” she said.

And the “This Is Us” star - who was previously married to Ryan Adams - says she's prepared to tie the knot again in the future.

“I would definitely get married again. My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened.”