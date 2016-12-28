Lourd celebrates first birthday without Carrie Fisher

Actress Billie Lourd turned a year older on Monday, and she celebrated the occasion over the weekend. This is her first birthday without her star mother Carrie Fisher, who died in December last year.

Two special people were notably absent -- her late mother and her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds, reports eonline.com.

Still, Billie looked happy as her support system of friends, co-stars and family members surrounded her for a birthday bash on July 15 night.

People like actress Emma Roberts, Billie's father Bryan Lourd and others joined the birthday girl for a house party in Beverly Hills that was filled with water slides, pool floaties, unicorns, rainbow decorations and even food trucks.

Several party goers took to social media to share a few photos and videos from the celebration.