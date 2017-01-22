Louis Tomlinson's solo career an 'accident'

Singer Louis Tomlinson says he never planned his solo career and it all happened accidentally.

The 25-year-old One Direction singer said he was not even sure if he wanted to release his own music after the band went on hiatus last year, but after meeting and working with Steve Aoki, 39, they came up with new track "Just Hold On," reported Female First.

"It kind of happened by accident, if I'm being honest. I didn't really know that I wanted to do anything on my own. We just started trying things, and actually, this is one of the first songs that we wrote and recorded, so we got lucky, really," Tomlinson said.

The singer said their collaboration started with a simple Twitter follow.

"We went to go watch a Calvin Harris show. Calvin pulled out and then Steve did the set and, yeah, we were absolutely blown away. We had an amazing night.

"And then after that night, I messaged Steve on Twitter and said, 'Great show. Do you want to work together?' And here we are...It's quite romantic!" he said.