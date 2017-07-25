Louis Tomlinson's 'coincidental' relationship with girlfriend

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, who has rekindled his romance with girlfriend Eleanor Calder, says his relationship with her is coincidental.

Tomlinson is gearing up to release his second solo single Back to you. He reunited with Calder earlier this year, two years after their split.

On Lorraine show on Monday, the 25-year-old singer was asked if his rekindled romance with Calder served as inspiration for the new single.

He responded: "There are some personal things that I relate to and contribute to lyrics. The rest of album is vulnerable. Nice to have something not as directly as relatable to me."

"The relationship with Eleanor is coincidental. But the relationship in the song is intense. Maybe they're not right for each other. I wouldn't describe Eleanor as that. She's ace," he added.