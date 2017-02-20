Lohan wants to play Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid' remake

Actress Lindsay Lohan expressed her wish to star as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

In a plea to Disney to cast her in her first major theatrical role since 2013 "Scary Movie 5", the 30-year-old actress and vocalist even pitched her sister Ali to sing the theme song, with Bill Condon as director in the studio's 1989 hit film remake.

"I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid," Lohan wrote on Instagram with a side-by-side photo of her and the underwater princess.

"@disney approve that "#billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack," she added.

"Also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula," she said about her personal trainer. "Simply because, she is the best. Take one.

@disneystudios."

But the actress later updated the caption to just read "#thelittlemermaid."

Actor-writer Lin-Manuel Miranda will team up with Alan Menken, who composed the music for the original animated movie.

Marc Platt, who is working with Miranda on Mary Poppins Returns will produce the remake.

Chloe Grace Moretz was attached to play the lead role but dropped out in September.