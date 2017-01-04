Lively keeps me sane: Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds says his wife Blake Lively brings him out from the moments of stress.

The "Deadpool" star, who is nominated in the best actor, musical or comedy category at Golden Globes 2017, said he almost had a nervous breakdown close to the premiere of the Marvel movie, reported Variety.

"By the time we were in (post-production), we'd been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it. The expectations were eating me alive. Blake helped me through that. I'm lucky to have her around just to keep me sane," Reynolds said.

The star also opened up about his struggle with anxiety.

"I have three older brothers. Our father was tough. He wasn't easy on anyone. And he wasn't easy on himself. I think the anxiety might have started there, trying to find ways to control others by trying to control myself. At the time, I never recognised that. I was just a twitchy kid," he said.