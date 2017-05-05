Liv Tyler thinks parenting is beautiful

Actress Liv Tyler says she found becoming a parent far more exciting and beautiful than what she expected.

The 39-year-old actress - who has son Milo, 12, with ex- husband Royston Langdon - and kids Sailor, two, and Lula, 21 months, with spouse Dave Gardner - says she was "forever" changed" when she had children, reported Contactmusic.

"The reality is far more exciting and beautiful than what you imagine. The moment you lay eyes on that little human you are forever changed. "Being a parent yourself helps you to relate to all parents and your parents. It helps you to have more compassion for all parents everywhere," Tyler says.