Leonardo DiCaprio, Nina Agdal spotted kissing

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted kissing model and his girlfriend Nina Agdal here.

They were spotted locking lips on the sides of the Hudson River in downtown Manhattan on Friday, reports people.com.

"It was a really sweet moment," said one onlooker, adding that, "Nina put her arms around his neck and kissed him".

DiCaprio, dressed in his standard white tee and shorts, with a shirt wrapped around his waist and a newsboy cap "seemed very comfortable around her. And their affection was natural, not forced," added the onlooker.

At one point, Agdal, dressed in short-shorts and an off-the-shoulder white crop top, brought a friend with her to join DiCaprio, who had been looking out over the water with his headphones on.

"She was laughing loudly and very flirty with Leo," said the onlooker.

Later, a fan approached the Academy Award-winner, and the two shook hands cordially.

