Lena Dunham rushed to emergency room during Met gala

Girls creator Lena Dunham was taken to the emergency room during the 2017 Met gala after she suffered a “medical issue”.

The 30-year-old actress, however, was released after a series of tests, reported PageSix.

As of now, no further details are known about Dunham's health issue. While, both Dunham and her representative have not released any official statement regarding the incident, the source said the actress is now doing well.

Meanwhile, Dunham has long been open about suffering from endometriosis. She has also become a foremost advocate for awareness of the illness.

Last month, the actress underwent her fifth surgery for the painful ordeal.