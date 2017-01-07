'La La Land' wins Best Film at AACTA International Awards

Romantic musical comedy-drama "La La Land" has dominated the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards with trophies for Best Film and Best Lead Actress for Emma Stone.

"La La Land" topped "Arrival", "Hacksaw Ridge", "Lion" and "Manchester by the Sea".

The award ceremony was held on Friday night ceremonies at the Avalon Hollywood here, reports variety.com.

Nominees attending the ceremony included Mel Gibson, Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Luke Hemsworth, Kenneth Lonergan, Harvey Weinstein, Sacha Baron Cohen and Joel Edgerton.

Gibson received the award for Best Direction for World War II drama "Hacksaw Ridge", which dominated at AACTA's domestic awards in Sydney last month with nine awards, including Best Direction.

"Manchester by the Sea" received two AACTA International Awards with Kenneth Lonergan receiving the Award for Best Screenplay, and Casey Affleck receiving the Award for Best Lead Actor.

"Lion" took awards for Dev Patel for Best Supporting Actor, while actress Nicole Kidman received the Award for Best Supporting Actress.