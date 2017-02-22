Kyle Chandler joins 'Godzilla' sequel

Actor Kyle Chandler is set to star in Godzilla sequel.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which is part of the Legendary and Warner Bros' cinematic universe, also stars Millie Bobby Brown, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael Dougherty is directing the project slated for release on March 22, 2019.

Dougherty has co-written the script along with Zach Shields.

Chandler will play a scientist and father of Brown's character. The role makes him ostensibly the hero of the movie.

The first film in the franchise, directed by Gareth Edwards and released in 2014, earned USD 529.1 million worldwide.