Kristen Stewart to star in thriller 'Underwater'

Kristen Stewart, who has been starring in indie films in the past few years, is now back with a big studio as she is in talks to play a lead role in Fox's adventure thriller Underwater.

Described as an underwater Armageddon, the film will follow an underwater scientific crew that, after facing an earthquake, are forced to go on a dangerous journey for survival. Stewart is expected to play a jaded and hardened crew member, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Will Eubank ("The Signal") is attached to serve behind the lens. Production is scheduled to begin in March in New Orleans.

Post Twilight, Kristen Stewart ditched big-budget movies in favour of small ones. In 2016 alone, she had at least five films like Anesthesia, Certain Women, Personal Shopper, Cafe Society and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

