Kim Kardashian goes platinum blonde again

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has gone back to platinum blonde as she debuted her new locks on Snapchat.

In addition to turning its color lighter, she seemingly chopped off her long dark locks as it looked shorter in the snap, reported Ace Showbiz.

Kim debuted the new do in honor of former BFF Paris Hilton's birthday.

"Happy Birthday Paris Hilton," the wife of Kanye West wrote along with the mirror selfie, giving a shout out to the birthday girl, who turned 36.

The reality TV star also took to Twitter to share the same picture that showed her wearing a low-cut black crop top.

"Today's vibes channeling Paris! Happy Birthday @ParisHilton. Can't wait to celebrate with you soon!"

It's not the first time Kim bleached her brunette locks.

The socialite first went platinum blonde back in March 2015 ahead of the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week, during when she shocked fans after revealing her drastic makeover in the City of Lights.