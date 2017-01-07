Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Paris robbery

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has opened up about being robbed in Paris, saying that she thought her attackers were going to shoot her.

In a promo from the upcoming season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", Kim is seen opening to sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian about the experience, reports eonline.com.

"They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it," Kim is saying.

In October last year, Kim was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint inside her hotel room in Paris by masked men who then stole all her jewellery and escaped.

The reality star was so shaken by what happened in October that she shied away from the public eye and went on a complete social media black out for months.

Kim's emotional reaction to the news of husband and rapper Kanye West's hospitalisation in November is also captured in the teaser. The rapper was admitted to UCLA Medical Center in November for sleep deprivation and exhaustion after cancelling his Saint Pablo tour.

She said: "Don't scare me, please. What's going on? I think he really needs me, and I have to get home."