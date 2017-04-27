Khloe facing lawsuit for sharing unlicensed photograph

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian is facing a lawsuit for sharing an unlicensed photo on Instagram.

Photo agency Xposure Photos claims that on September 14, 2016, the 32-year-old used one of the agency's photographs without permission, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to court documents, the photo agency has accused Khloe and her team of removing copyright credit from the photo before she posted it on her social media account.

The company is now demanding $150,000 in damages.

The company said in a statement: "Kardashian's Instagram post made the photograph immediately available to her nearly 67 million followers and others, consumers of entertainment news - and especially news and images of Kardashian herself, as evidenced by their status as followers of Kardashian - who would otherwise be interested in viewing licensed versions of the photograph in the magazines and newspapers that are plaintiff's customers."

The photograph in scrutiny was taken when the "Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian" star stepped out for dinner at Miami restaurant Komodo in September 2016.

At the time, she was joined by her older sister Kourtney. The photo was originally bought by Daily Mail magazine.