Kevin Hart reportedly cheating on wife

Actor Kevin Hart was seen getting cozy with a mystery woman outside a luxurious hotel here after reportedly partying together during his birthday bash.



In a video obtained by Radar Online, Hart, who celebrated his birthday on July 6, was sitting very close to the woman inside a car.



They could be seen chatting and laughing while looking at their surroundings once in a while. The woman later got out of the vehicle with the actor, who bid her farewell before getting back into his car, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"It's obvious they were up to no good. She kept looking over her shoulder, and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by," an insider told the website.



Hart's close friends are reportedly not impressed by his bad boy behaviour.



"With his wife at home pregnant, Kevin's behaviour is way out of line," the insider shared.



The insider added: "Eniko needs to be stress-free and feeling safe and secure. It's disgusting that Kevin is doing this to her. Even though (he) has a history of cheating, it is still shocking that he seems more interested in chasing women than spending time with his wife."



Hours after the video surfaced, the "Central Intelligence" actor denied the cheating allegations by posting a meme of himself on Instagram.

The meme featured him laughing while holding his phone.