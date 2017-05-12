Kevin Chapman joins Alfred Molina in 'Saint Judy'

Unstoppable actor Kevin Chapman has been tapped to star in Sean Hanish-directed biopic Saint Judy.

The film, which revolves around a key immigration case that changed the asylum laws for women entering the country, also features Alfred Molina, Michelle Monaghan and Alfre Woodard, reported Deadline.

Chapman will play US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Assistant Director King.

The indie film, which will begin shooting this week, is produced by Hanish and Paul Jaconi-Biery of Cannonball Productions.

Dmitry Portnoy has written the screenplay.