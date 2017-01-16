Katy Perry's surprise birthday bash for Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry threw a surprise party for her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom on his 40th birthday.

Many celebrities including actress Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux attended the birthday bash on January 13, reported Us Weekly.

The 32-year-old singer shared some moments of the celebration which took place at California's Colony Palms on her Instagram story.

In the clip, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor can be seen blowing out the candles on his two-tier birthday cake, which had an owl-like decoration on the top.

The video also shows that the guests wore sweatsuits with Bloom's face plastered on them.

The event was organised by celebrity party planner, Mindy Weiss.

Perry had celebrated her birthday in October 2016 with Bloom at a '50s sock hop-themed party.