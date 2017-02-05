Katy Perry might perform at 2017 BRIT Awards

Singer Katy Perry is in talks to headline the 2017 BRIT Awards, which will take place on February 22.

According to a source, Perry is in advanced negotiations to take a prominent role at the 37th edition of the ceremony, to be held at O2 Arena here, reports dailymail.co.uk.

If she is finalised, Perry will join international stars including Kanye West and Madonna at the gala.

"Katy Perry is looking likely to be this year's blockbuster act. The ceremony needs a big US name and organisers are deep in negotiations with her team to get it over the line," the source told The Sun newspaper.

"The deal is not signed and sealed yet but everyone wants the same outcome," the source added.

Others who are already confirmed for this year's event include Emeli Sande, The 1975, Robbie Williams, Little Mix and Bruno Mars.

