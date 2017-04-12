Katie Price wants to judge ' Strictly Come Dancing'

British TV personality and glamour model Katie Price has revealed that she wants to star as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

It was recently claimed that Shirley Ballas, who has made guest appearances on Dancing With The Stars is the favourite to take Len's place on the panel, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told The Sun: "Shirley had by far the best screen test and was a natural."

"Producers want her to replace Len because of her wealth of experience both in the dance world and already being a judge on the telly. This has become( [the BBC's) ¬biggest talent job vacancy," the source added.

However, Shirley will need to fight off some stiff competition if she wants to be in with the chance of securing the gig as she wasn't the only one who had try outs at the Elstree studios.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens on BBC One in September.

