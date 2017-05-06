Katie Price slams DJ Tom Zanetti

TV personality-model Katie Price has slammed DJ Tom Zanetti saying that he refused to let her have the song they worked on together, which was seen on episode one of her new reality show "My Crazy Life".

"Tom has properly let me down. You'll see. They've had to edit it but he looks bad, whatever. D***head. It's all about egos," Price told heat magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"His excuse for not letting me have the track we recorded is pathetic. Because it got in the media," she added.

Price said besides trying to be a singer, she is also training to be a paramedic.

"It's a five-year course and you can work and do it at the same time. I had training to be a nurse when I left school and I love all that kind of stuff," Price said.