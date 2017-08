Supermodel Kate Moss was spotted posing topless inside a helicopter in Capri, Italy.



The 43-year-old flaunted her breast as she was flying over the Amalfi coast while the camera captured some windswept images on Tuesday.



Moss, who has done multiple topless shoots during her time in the modelling industry, looked happy and confident.



She was spotted wearing a faux-fur lined coat along with a pair of black skinny jeans and boots.



It's not yet revealed what Moss was actually shooting for.