Kate Hudson cuts hair short for film

Actress Kate Hudson has cut her hair short and now sports a new buzz cut for new movie "Sister".

In some photographs from the film's set, the 38-year-old is seen sitting on hair and make-up chair while flaunting her new hairstyle, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Wanting to keep her new cut a secret ahead of her upcoming film, which will be directed by singer Sia, Hudson has been donning a number of convincing wigs in the past few weeks.

The project, which is being kept under the wraps, is believed to be a musical.