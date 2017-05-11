Kate Hudson confirms relationship with Danny Fujikawa

Actress Kate Hudson attended the Hollywood premiere of Snatched with guitarist Danny Fujikawa confirming that the two are a couple.

Hudson and Fujikawa, who have been rumoured to be in a relationship, came together for the first time as they posed on the red carpet on Wednesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Hudson donned a custom black fringed silk scarf blouse with black-and-silver leopard crystal-embroidered lace pants. Fujikawa was wearing a navy blue suit and a white shirt.

The two even kissed each other in front of photographers.