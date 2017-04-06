Kanye West won't attend this year's Met gala

Rapper Kanye West will not be attending this year's Met Gala in New York.

A source close to West has confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight. However, the 39-year-old record producer's wife and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian will attend the star-studded affair.

“Kanye is staying in LA with the kids. He's just tending to the family right now and taking time off from public events,” the source said.

The couple, who share two children together, has attended the haute couture soiree every year since Kardashian's Met gala debut in 2013.

