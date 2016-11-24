  1. Home
Kanye West denies models access to phones during New York Fashion Show

Rapper Kanye West reportedly took away models' phones in order to keep details of his Yeezy Season five fashion show a secret.

The 39-year-old showcased his latest designs at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

In a bid to ensure that details of the products did not get leaked, West denied models access to their phones -- even during rehearsals, reports mirror.co.uk.

According to reports, guests including Kylie Jenner and Anna Wintour, were also barred from using their phones at West's request.

Others who were present at the venue this year included West's wife Kim Kardashian, Tyga, Hailey Baldwin and Zoe Kravitz.

