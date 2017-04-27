Justin Timberlake huge supporter of my career: Jessica Biel

Actress Jessica Biel says her husband Justin Timberlake has always been supportive of the roles she takes on.

The 35-year-old actress says she likes the way Timberlake, an accomplished musician and actor in his own right, takes interest in her career, reported Femalefirst.

“He's been such a huge supporter of this all along. He knows how much the material is interesting to me and what a great opportunity this is for me to do something really different,” Biel says.

Biel tied the knot with Timberlake in 2012. They both share a baby boy together.