Actress Juno Temple is set to co-star with “The Crown's” Claire Foy in Steven Soderbergh's next directorial venture.

The official title of the movie is currently unknown, but sources says it has a working title of “Unsane,” reported Variety.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but insiders say Soderbergh shot the entire film on an iPhone, similar to the indie hit “Tangerine.”

Temple was seen earlier this year in HBO's “Vinyl” as well as the Netflix movie “The Most Hated Woman in America.”