Jolie goes for toy shopping with daughters

Actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie was all smiles during a shopping trip with her children here.

The star was photographed visiting a toy store with Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old Vivienne earlier this week, reports mirror.co.uk.

Jolie was dressed casually in a loose-fitting mid-length black frock which she wore under a long grey cardigan.

She accessorised with a pair of black cat eye shades, lace-up black sandals and a small leather handbag.

The actress and her children appeared to have visited the Build-A-Bear shop, and while Vivienne was carrying a stuffed toy in her hands, Zahara had one poking out the top of her rucksack.

The trip to the toy store comes days after Angelina treated her kids to a trip to Disneyland to celebrate Knox and Vivienne's birthday.