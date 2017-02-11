Johnson more comfortable with 'Fifty Shades' sequel

Actress Dakota Johnson found filming Fifty Shades Darker much easier than the prequel because she was more comfortable with her co-star Jamie Dornan and the crew.

"It is so much easier especially knowing Jamie and having a relationship with him, and knowing the crew, it was such much easier than the first one," Johnson said at the London premiere of the movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The premiere was targeted by protesters who accused the movie of "glamourising and normalising" domestic abuse, with those objecting wearing T-shirts emblazoned with "50 Shades is domestic abuse" and waving placards featuring slogans such as "50 Shades grooms women" and "Christian Grey is a rapist".

But the actress insisted the group would think differently if they saw the movie.

"I think if those people were to see the film they would see that Anastasia is an incredibly empowered young woman and everything she does is of her own volition," she told mailonline.com.

"I think she carries herself with such integrity and self-worth that maybe if they watched it they would feel a little bit inspired," she added.

Dornan also said that there was nothing forced about the sex in the movies.

