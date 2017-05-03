  1. Home
Johnny Depp is a gentleman, says Javier Bardem    

    PTI | London

    May 3, 2017 | 04:07 PM
Javier Bardem (PHOTO: Facebook)

Spanish actor Javier Bardem says his Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales co-star Johnny Depp is a gentleman who cares about people.

The 48-year-old actor says that during the shoot of the film he grew very fond of Depp, reported Contactmusic.

“With Johnny you can tell there is a very sensitive person there, a man who cares about people.

That hasn't changed. Then there is the world outside the film studio, and I won't comment on these things because I don't know anything about them. But, Johnny I know is a gentleman,” Bardem says.

“An exemplary actor with a sense of comedic timing quite like no other. He's hilarious,” he adds.

