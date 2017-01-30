JLo 'terrified' Drake will cheat on her

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is reportedly nervous her rumoured boyfriend Drake will cheat on her with strippers at the Super Bowl party.

"JLo is as confident as any +sexy woman could be, but she's worried like hell about Drake next weekend at his Super Bowl gig," a source close to the star told hollywoodLife.com.

"Him, being around all those half-naked strippers. That's just asking for trouble. She's nervous Drake's not going to keep his hands to himself. That's like dangling a mouse in front of a snake."

The source added that Lopez doesn't want him to go, but would never stop him from making his money.

"She's going to have a serious talk with him prior to this event."

