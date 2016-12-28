JLo, Drake's relationship 'fizzled' out due to hectic schedules  

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake have called it quits on their romantic relationship as they were reportedly busy with their hectic schedules.

According to a source, though the duo has separated, for now, Lopez and Drake are keen on giving it another chance "in the future".

"She likes Drake. They're just busy, so it has fizzled," the source told etonline.com.

"She's a mom with an insanely busy career. He's touring in Europe. Who knows what will happen in the future when they're more able to be in the same place," the source added.

