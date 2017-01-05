Jimmy Fallon nervous about hosting Golden Globes 2017 ceremony

Popular host Jimmy Fallon said he is nervous about prepping for his Golden Globes hosting gig on January 7.

The 42-year-old TV personality has a lineup of A-list celebrities who are lending a helping hand to him, including "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds, reported People magazine.

"I'm always nervous. I always get butterflies in my stomach," Fallon said at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards preview day.

"I've been writing jokes and planning on what the opening is going to be. We've been shooting. It's the first time ever the Golden Globes is having a cold open like a filmed piece which I'm excited they let me do," he added.

Fallon said audiences can expect to see "a lot of big stars", doing the annual awards show opening.

"There's a lot of people who are going to be involved with the opening. I don't want to name names or spoil anything," he said before adding, "But Ryan Reynolds... Someone's going to be in there. Tina Fey. Uh, but it's going to be good. Justin Timberlake and Kit Harington."